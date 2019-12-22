INMO-2019 training camp concludes in Vijayawada

Vijayawada: The Department of Mathematics (PG & UG) of Maris Stella College organised 'INMO – 2019' training camp on the college premises for the students who are qualified in RMO - 2019 which started on December 17 and concluded on Sunday.

As many as 35 students from various schools in Andhra Pradesh belonging to classes IX, X and XI had attended the camp. The resource persons for the camp are Prof Rajat Tandon, Alok Kumar, Rahul Chakravarthy, Shaik Sabir and P Madhusudhan Reddy.

Sabir is an INMO merit Awardee for 2013 - 2014. Madhusudhan Reddy is a bronze medallist in INMO - 2016. Every day there were two lecture sessions and two problem solving sessions where the students are trained to solve complex problems given in International Olympiads.

The topics include number theory, game theory, functional equations and inequalities. The workshop enables students to hone their analytical skills and provides an opportunity for them to gain an expertise in tackling advanced level Olympiad problems.