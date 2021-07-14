Inoculation drive for teachers in Krishna district soon

Vijayawada: While third wave is round the corners, government is taking all precautions before opening of schools and has asked health officials to vaccinate all teachers before July 31.

While Covid vaccination drive for the people over 45 years is already underway, now, the district administration on the instructions of the government is gearing up to launch inoculation programme for teachers.

Addressing a press conference at the camp office, district Collector J Nivas said necessary arrangements are being made for the vaccination to the teachers working in the government, private and aided schools in the district.

He said the district officials have the details of the teachers working in the government and aided schools. He informed that the details of teachers working in the private schools will be collected very soon. He said it will be safe for both teachers and children if the Covid vaccination is completed for the teachers in the district, he added.