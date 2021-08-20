Insisting on Aadhaar discourages drunkards

The government should take the initiative to link the Aadhaar number to the sale of liquor. By linking the Aadhaar, fear will be induced among those who consume liquor and will be sort of caution for him not do any mischievous thing on the road lest he may easily get caught.

This will help in reducing the atrocities on women, nuisance on road, and violence in society to a considerable extent. This initiative will also give an opportunity to the government to introduce prohibition in a phased manner, by denying welfare schemes to the families of drunkards who are spending more than the limit.

Alapati Ramarao, Movie exhibitor, Ongole