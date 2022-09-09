Install Ravi Narayana Reddy, Sundaraiah statues at Parl: CPI

Tirupati: CPI national secretary K Narayana demanded that the Centre install the statues of Ravi Narayana Reddy, one of the tallest leaders of Telangana armed struggle and two-time MP and freedom fighter Puchlapalli Sundaraiah, who also played key role in the peasant revolt in Telangana against the tyrannical Nizam rule.

Speaking to the media here on Friday, Narayana welcoming Prime Minister Modi unveiling the statues of revolutionary Alluri Sitharama Raju and Sardar Vallabhai Patel responsible for annexing princely states with Indian Union and also Subhas Chandra Bose, said that Narayana Reddy and Sundaraiah also deserve to be honoured and their statues should be installed on the Parliament premises in recognition of the their relentless fight and sacrifices for the sake of the people of the country.

The CPI leader wanted Telangana Chief Minister K Chandrashekar Rao and AP Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy to press the Centre to see the statues of the two leaders from the Telugu states were installed in the Parliament.

Slamming the BJP government for trying to destabilise the opposition governments in different States, he said it is high time that all the opposition parties join hands against the dictatorial Modi government which is acting against the federal spirit and to put an end to the Centre blackmailing States by misusing its powers and also the investigating agencies.

Coming down heavily on corporate giant Adani, Narayana said the Mundra port turned into a haven for narcotics and a supply point for weeds etc., He alleged that handing over the ports to the business group came in handy for the illegal smuggling of narcotics into the country.

CPI state secretariat member P Harinath Reddy hailed the High Court permitting Amaravati farmers' Padayatra to Arasavilli and termed the verdict a slap for Chief Minister Jagan Mohan Reddy who he said unleashed a rein of oppression of opposition parties.

CPI district secretary Murali, city secretary Viswanth and others were present.