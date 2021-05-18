Instigators of Raghurama Krishna Raju should be exposed: YCP MPs

Tadepalli: YSRCP MPs said the "conspirators" and "instigators" behind MP K Raghurama Krishna Raju should be exposed in the detailed investigation. Speaking to media at the party headquarters here on Monday, they strongly condemned those who are supporting to the arrested MP.

MP P V Midhun Reddy alleged that TDP president N Chandrababu was behind Raghurama's actions and under his directions only the rebel MP had enacted a drama of being assaulted by the police soon after the bail was rejected.

He said that Naidu has been using Raghurama's family for politicising things and did not make such remarks or rush up with a letter even when TDP leaders were arrested. It was not written anywhere that an MP should not be arrested, and the arrest need to be informed to Lok Sabha Speaker during the parliamentary session.

Refuting Raghurama's accusations that he was beaten up by the CID police in custody, Midhun Reddy said that it was not right for the MP seek treatment only at Ramesh Hospital and everyone knew that hospital belongs to a close associate of Chandrababu. He said that Raghurama has been given a niche position in the party, but he misused it.

Machilipatnam MP Balashowry said that Raghurama Krishna Raju had misused the importance given by the Chief Minister although he was elected for the first time as an MP. Being a public representative, he has abandoned the welfare of the people of his constituency even during the pandemic and was living in Delhi for 14 months, all the while participating in programmes of pro-TDP media channels to abuse the government.

He said that the MP had been using abusive language against the party leaders which was not a right thing to do by mimicking and making fun of the Chief Minister or religious aspects.

He said that they have remained silent all the while but the law will take its own course. He asked if any other party's leaders will spare him after using such filthy language against them.

He said that Raghurama purposefully made accusations against the state government during incidents such as fire accident in Antarvedi and idol desecrations, which is a crime.