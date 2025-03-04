Instilling mental strength in students need of hour

Vijayawada: “Students of this generation are losing mental strength by not accepting failure. It is essential to instil resilience in them,” said Samagra Shiksha State project director B Srinivasa Rao. In order to address this issue, the State government has appointed career and mental health counsellors in the government schools — a first of its kind initiative in the country, he added.

He emphasised that the community’s involvement is crucial in supporting the government’s efforts to improve students’ physical and mental health. He urged Indlas Clinic and local medical professionals to assist in training the counsellors.

He was the chief guest at the 10th Anniversary celebrations of Indlas Child Guidance Clinic (ICGC) held at IMA Community Hall here on Sunday.

Speaking on the occasion, Srinivasa Rao recalled the services provided by the State government under Samagra Shiksha through ‘Bhavita Centres’ for children with special needs (CwSN).

He stated that children with disabilities often display exceptional talents compared to regular students and the government is offering special training to nurture their abilities.

As many as 4,400 students with disabilities have been provided tabs for digital education, he added. The government is also set to introduce a sports integrated curriculum, which will revolutionise holistic education in the state.

Earlier, Dr Vishal, Director of Indlas Child Guidance Clinic, informed the gathering that the clinic offers psychiatric evaluation, physiotherapy counselling, speech therapy, home-based management training and behaviour therapy for children with special needs.

He said that ICGC was the first hospital in Vijayawada exclusively for children with disabilities, also providing services in Hyderabad, Visakhapatnam, and Mumbai branches.

Founder of Indlas Hospitals, Dr Indla Ramasubba Reddy commended the State government’s historic decision to appoint 255 career and mental health counsellors in government schools. He praised the leadership of B Srinivasa Rao in implementing this project, which plays a pivotal role in promoting students’ mental health.

He lauded Srinivasa Rao’s inspiring journey from a government school student to an IAS officer, serving as a rolemodel for many.

IMA president Dr B Hanumayya, IMA secretary Dr V Suresh Kumar, Dr Manjiri Deshpande, and others participated in the event and unveiled the ICGC poster.