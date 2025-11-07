Intensify vigil on history sheeters, suspects: SP

Nellore: SP Ajitha Vejendla has directed police to intensify vigil on history sheeters and suspects in Kovur constituency.

On Thursday, she in-spected Kovur circle and police station and verified records.

She also inspected station map, CCTV cameras and station surroundings. SP Ajitha enquired about whereabouts of old offenders, history sheeters and suspects and ordered cops to give counselling on every Sunday.

She advised them to hear the grievances of complainants patiently and to give top priority for addressing problems of aged people, women and children.

She instructed them to concentrate on cyber frauds and create awareness among public.