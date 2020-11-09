Inter National Smuggler Arreated

Kadapa: In a major break through special party police arrested a 9 member redsander smuggling gang including a notorious and international smuggler Sheik Abdul Hakim alias Basha at various places Rayachoti, Rajampet, Kamalapuram in the district and recovered 212kgs weighed 10 red sander logs, a car, 3 motor cycles, 9 cell phones from them on Monday.

The accused were identified as 1. Sheik Abdul Hakim alias Basha kummarakunta street Kadapa city, 2. Jayaram Naik Kalluri palle village Tanda Chakrayapet mandal, 3. K. Venkata Maheswara Raju Prakrithi Nagar Kadapa city, 4. K. Viswanath Reddy Tippireddy

Palle village of Pendlimarri mandal, 5.K. Beeda Merin Prem Kumar Appayapalle village 6. D. Navinkumar Turpugalluru village, 7. C. Ravikanth B.D. Colony, 8. P. Chirunjeevi Peddache palle of Kamalapuram mandal, 9. K. Girlish Kumar Nehru Nagar of Kadapa city.

Addressing press conference here on Monday Superientendent of police KKN Anburajan narrated that

On 1st November a Scarpio vehicle which was carrying redsander logs, and a 7 member redsander smugglers gang collided with container following it was chased by another vehicle behind it at Goturu village of Valluru mandal. 4 persons burnt to alive and another one among two succumbed to injuries while under going treatment in RIMS in the city.

He said that two inmates of the Scarpio however escaped unhurt from the incident as they fled from the spot and reached to Tamilnadu state.

He detailed that some culprits who were chased the Scarpio vehicle also managed to escape in a Tayota Etios car after the fire accident.

The SP said that in view of crack down the entire episode the police administration has formed 5 special parties as they rushed to Bangalore of Karnataka state, Coimbatore, Tirupathur, Vellore of Tamilnadu state and various places in Kadapa district.

However the SP detailed that police arrested the all 9 accused at various places like Rayachoti, Rajampet, Kamalapuram mandals.

He disclosed that among the Sheik Abdul Hakim who had played kingpin role in the incident was most wanted criminal as he was indulged 14 incidents in Kadapa and 11 incidents in Ananthapur districts. The SP said that Basha was having got acquaintance with international red sander smugglers like Afroz, and Fayaz. The SP appreciated the cops of their initiation in nabbing the culprits.