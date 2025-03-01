Live
Intermediate Exams Begin in Andhra Pradesh
Education Minister Nara Lokesh has encouraged students to stay focused, avoid stress, and trust in their confidence as they prepare for their Intermediate exams.
The Intermediate exams for 2023-24 started today in Andhra Pradesh and will go on until March 17. Lakhs of students are taking both first and second-year exams.
Chief Minister Nara Chandrababu Naidu wished students on social media, telling them to stay focused, do their best, and believe in themselves.
Education Minister Nara Lokesh advised students to help them during their exams. He told them to stay focused on their studies, avoid feeling stressed, and have confidence in themselves.
He also reminded students that it's important to stay hydrated by drinking enough water and to take care of their health, especially in the hot summer weather. He assured them that if they put in hard work and effort, success would follow.
Essentially, he emphasized the importance of staying calm, healthy, and confident during their exams.
The government has made necessary arrangements for the smooth conduct of the exams.