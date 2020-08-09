International Day of World's Indigenous Peoples celebrated in Ongole

Ongole: Prakasam District Collector Dr Pola Bhaskara advised the tribal people to develop socially while protecting their culture and traditions.

He participated in the celebration of the International Day of World's Indigenous Peoples, at the Girijan Bhavan in Ongole on Sunday.

Speaking on the occasion, the Collector said that there are about 11 crores of tribal people in the 130 crores of India's population. He announced that the state government is committed to the welfare of the tribal people in the state and is implementing a number of schemes for them. He said that tribal families are living in the forests with confidence and the government is taking the necessary care to bring change in their lives through development.

The collector announced that they postponed the distribution of land to tribal families to October 2, as there are some issues in few districts in the state. He said that the tribal people are going to receive patta for the land they are cultivating under the ROFR act and advised them to bring to the notice of officials if they face any issues related to the land.

Later, the collector distributed 2 tractors and 4 Bolero vehicles worth Rs 62.40 lakh to six tribal beneficiaries.

The social welfare DD Lakshman Naik, district tribal welfare officer Lalita Bai, DRDA PD Elisha, DPO Narayana Reddy, and other officials and tribal welfare association leaders also participated in the program.