International Women's Day celebrations held in NTR District

Chandrababu Naidu's presence as chief minister is contingent on the protection and security of women in the state, as well as their active participation in self-employment for development. These sentiments were expressed by Chennupati Usharani, the woman president of NTR District Parliament, during the International Women's Day celebrations held at the NTR Bhavan in Vijayawada.

The event, which took place with the support of Telugu Desam Leaders Keshineni Shivnath (Chinni), saw the participation of various notable figures including former ZP chairman Gadde Anuradha and women leader Bonda Sujatha. Anuradha highlighted the importance of women's empowerment and praised the Telugu Desam government for its efforts in providing equal rights to women in terms of property ownership.

Furthermore, the speakers at the event emphasized Chandrababu Naidu's initiatives towards women's empowerment through schemes like Dwakra Sangha, which aim to provide land and house titles to women. They also commended Naidu for his decision to allocate political tickets to women in the upcoming assembly elections, demonstrating a commitment to gender equality and women's representation in politics.

In attendance at the event were various women leaders, including the Mother of State Secretary Madala Chinthalli and women presidents of constituencies. The program also saw the participation of female corporators, former corporators, and other prominent female figures from different sectors. Overall, the event served as a platform to celebrate women's achievements and advocate for their continued empowerment and participation in governance and society.







