International women's day observed with fervour by TTD

TIRUPATI: The base of Human Civilization is a woman, advocated TTD Chairman Bhumana Karunakara Reddy amidst grand round of applause from women folks who participated in the International Women's Day held at Mahati Auditorium in Tirupati on Thursday.

Gracing the event as the Chief Guest TTD Trust Board Chairman quoted the examples of Gargi, Ghosha, Lopamudra of Vedic age to the women PMs who ruled the countries across the world and the present day women who are doing wonders in every field on par with men giving them tough competition he aspired the women employees of TTD as well the students of various TTD educational institutions to follow their path and achieve goals.

Earlier TTD EO AV Dharma Reddy wished every woman and girl the International women's Day and said in Hindu Dharma the role of women is more important than God... "Talli, Tandri, Guruvu, Daivam"... So women are the custodians of the human race, he maintained.

Renowned Spiritual Speaker Dr Ananta Lakshmi, first woman Padmasri awardee in Mridangam Smt Sumati Ram Mohan Rao, Famous Vocalist Dr Dwaram Lakshmi, upcoming and eminent athelete Kum. Nandini Agasara also spoke on the occasion.

Before the commencement of the program, a ten minute AV on Women achievers of Tirupati has been displayed which threw focus on Pallava Queen Samavai Perundevi, Sri Ramanujacharya mother Bhoopiratti, Tarigonda Vengamba, Damsel Lingasani, Komalamma, Bharat Ratna MS Subbulakshmi and others who made their valuable contributions related to Tirumala and Tirupati which impressed the audience.

Later the invitees were felicitated and Padma Awards were given away to 20 women employees for their services in their respective offices. The Chairman also felicitated a Multipurpose worker Subhashini, Offset Printer Bhagyavati, Dolu college Nadaswaram HoD Raviprabha, woman tonsurer Gita were also felicitated on the occasion.

In the evening session cultural programs were conducted where women employees of all age groups showcased their talents. Later the women who are going to retire this year have also been felicitated.

Later prizes have also been distributed to winners in Painting, Singing and Quiz competitions.

JEO Veerabrahmam, CVSO Narasimha Kishore, DLO Veerraju, DEO Bhaskar Reddy, DyEO welfare Snehalata, DyEO Board Cell Smt Prasanthi, other women HoDs, Principals, Women leaders were also present.

Assistant PRO Kum Neelima and Dr Krishnaveni, Head of Telugu Department in SPWDPG College anchored the event.



