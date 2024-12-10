Int’l Anti-Corruption Day observed

Vijayawada: A gathering of poets was organised at Andhra Loyola College here on Monday jointly by Pin-akini Youth Welfare Association and Andhra Loyola College to observe International Anti-Corruption Day with the theme “End Corruption – That is Our Pledge.” The programme was presided over by former International President of Vasavi Club International Vemula Hazaratthaya.

Addressing the gathering, retired IRS officer A Md Imtiaz explained the far-reaching conse-quences of corruption, calling it a significant social, political, and economic issue affecting countries worldwide. Former national president of the Indian Medical Association Dr Samaram echoed similar sentiments, explaining how corruption hampers economic development, destabilises gov-ernments, and weakens the democratic processes.

Assistant Sub-Inspector Dr B Kameswara Rao of Gurla mandal in Vizianagaram district was honoured with the Best Service Award in recognition of his honesty and dedicated service.

Dr GAP Kishore, Principal of Andhra Loyola College, Vice-Principal Kiran, and RR Gandhi Na-garajan, founder of the Gandhi Desam Welfare Trust also participated.

The programme was meticulously coordinated by K Muralimohan Raju, president of Pinakini Youth Welfare Association, and Dr K Shekhar, president of the Telugu Department. Dr R Ravindrabhas, Dr D Kripa Rao, B Venkateswara Rao and Snehala Vimal Shukla along with faculty members and students, ensured the event was both insightful and inspiring.