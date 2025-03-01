Int’l researchers attend 1st Water Elixir Meet

Neerukonda (Guntur district): The first Water Elixir Meet (WE Meet-2025), three-day international conference hosted by SRM-AP is bringing together global minds to address one of the world’s most pressing challenges: Water sustainability and security.

Prof Rajasekhar Balasubramanian, Provost’s Chair Professor Group Head (Hydraulics, Hydrology and Climate Resilience), Department of Civil and Environmental Engineering, National University of Singapore inaugurated the conference, organised under the aegis of the Department of Environmental Science and Engineering, on Friday.

Prof Rajasekhar in his inaugural address stated that the available water quantity was decreasing, and the water quality was declining. The WE Meet-2025 is an ideal platform where scientists, researchers, policymakers, and industry leaders converge to address and manage global water resources efficiently and strategically.

Prof Kwang Ho-Choo from Kyunpook National University, South Korea, Prof Shiao-Shing Chen from National Taipei University of Technology, Taiwan and Prof Fulvia Chiampo from Politecnico di Torino, Italy, were some of the notable international speakers attending the conference.

Vice-Chancellor Prof Manoj K Arora stated that WE Meet 2025 is a timely conference organised to address critical issues such as water resource management and water conservation.

Dr Rangabhashiyam Selvasembian, head of the Department of Environmental Science and Engineering, Registrar Dr R Premkunar, Dean – School of Engineering and Sciences Prof CV Tomy and Dean–Research Prof Ranjit Thapa also participated.