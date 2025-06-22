Int’l Yoga Day celebrated on Gandhi Hill

Vijayawada: The11th International Yoga Day was celebrated with great enthusiasm at the Iconic Gandhi Hill in Vijayawada on Saturday. The event was organised by the 4(A) Girls Battalion NCC, Vijayawada, in collaboration with the Gandhi Hill Foundation.

Colonel Balinder Singh, Commanding Officer, 4(A) Girls Battalion NCC; Silpa, District Tourism Department officer; Y Rama Chandra Rao, Secretary, Gandhi Hill Foundation; Siva Sankar Kasturi, Treasurer, Gandhi Hill Foundation; Captain Sailaja and Captain Rohini Kusuma, ANOs, 4(A) Girls Battalion NCC; and others participated in the Yoga Day programme.

Over 300 girl cadets from various institutions, along with Associate NCC Officers (ANOs), Permanent Instructors (PI Staff), and Girl Cadet Instructors (GCIs), participated in the event. The cadets performed a wide range of yoga asanas, reflecting deep enthusiasm and alignment with this year’s global theme – ‘Yoga for One Earth, One Health’. A special planetarium show was arranged for the participants, highlighting Gandhian philosophy, the principles of yoga, and India’s rich cultural heritage. The celebration at Iconic Gandhi Hill served not only as a yoga practice session but also as a unique convergence of physical wellness, mental harmony, and cultural reflection.

This event reaffirmed Gandhi Hill’s growing identity as a center for heritage and wellness tourism in Andhra Pradesh, said the Gandhi Hill Foundation member.