IOB donates scanner to TTD

Tirupati: The Indian Overseas Bank (IOB), Tirupati, has donated a Smith Detection Hi-Scanner machine worth Rs 61.72 lakhs to TTD.

The IOB Director Chandra Reddy and Regional Manager, Sanjay Kumar Jha handed over the scanner to TTD Executive Officer J Syamala Rao at the TTD Administrative Building in Tirupati on Tuesday. The scanner will be installed near the Srivari Temple Ugranam in Tirumala, to check raw materials before they are used in preparing Laddu Prasadams and Annaprasadams.

Tirumala IOB Manager Mahesh Babu, Marketing Officer Rajasekhar Reddy, and other officials also participated in this event.