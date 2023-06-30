IPS officer hailing from AP appointed as Kerala DGP

IPS officer Dr. Shaik Darvesh Saheb from Porumamilla mandal center of Badvel constituency in YSR Kadapa district was appointed as the Kerala DGP and assumed charge

Hailing from Besta Veedhi in Badvel town, he completed his primary education in Porumamilla and studied in a private school from class one to five. Later, the IPS officer went to government school and continued studies from class six to ten followed by intermediate, Degree, and PG in Tirupati.

The people of the town and his friends expressed happiness that he was appointed as DGP after serving in various capacities right from the district SP.