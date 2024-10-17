Live
- BJP neta condemns attacks on temples
- CM warns of serious action on ganja, drug peddlers
- State braces to face cyclone
- Gold rates in Delhi today slashes, check the rates on 17 October, 2024
- Rivals within the party submit complaint against Konda Surekha
- Gold rates in Visakhapatnam surges today, check the rates on 17 October, 2024
- IT Minister Sridhar Babu urges Centre for semiconductor plants in TG
- Gold rates in Vijayawada surges today, check the rates on 17 October, 2024
- Uttam orders fast-tracking of SLBC tunnel works
- Gold rates in Hyderabad surges today, check the rates on 17 October, 2024
IRCS distributes 1,000 food packets
Nellore: Indian Red Cross Society (IRCS), Nellore unit headed by its president and YSRCP MLC Parvathareddy Chandrasekhar Reddy has distributed 1,000 food packets and water packets to the people at Indiramma Colony here on Wednesday.
The MLC said that IRCS is always ready to extend support to flood victims and informed that food will be distributed for the next two days in necessary. IRCS treasure Suresh Jain, junior Red Cross co-convener Surekha, disaster management committee convener Bhaskar Reddy, blood bank convener A Ajay Babu, members M Kota Reddy, K Srihari Reddy and others were present.
