IRCS distributes 1,000 food packets

Nellore: Indian Red Cross Society (IRCS), Nellore unit headed by its president and YSRCP MLC Parvathareddy Chandrasekhar Reddy has distributed 1,000 food packets and water packets to the people at Indiramma Colony here on Wednesday.

The MLC said that IRCS is always ready to extend support to flood victims and informed that food will be distributed for the next two days in necessary. IRCS treasure Suresh Jain, junior Red Cross co-convener Surekha, disaster management committee convener Bhaskar Reddy, blood bank convener A Ajay Babu, members M Kota Reddy, K Srihari Reddy and others were present.