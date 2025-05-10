IRCTC offers tourism packages

Vijayawada: Indian Railway Catering and Tourism Corporation on Friday announced tour packages for the month of May and June. According to IRCTC General Manager (Tourism) DSGP Kishore and Area Manager M Raja, the first package Divya Dakshina Yatra with Jyotirlinga which starts from May 22 and ends on May 30, will cover Arunachalam, Madurai and Rameswaram, Kanyakumari, Trivandrum, Trichy and Thanjavur.

The charge would start from Rs 14,700 per person. The second package Guru Kripa Yatra of ten days from June 3 will cover Haridwar, Rishikesh, Anandpur, Nainadevi, Amritsar and Mata Vaishnodevi. The charge would start from Rs 18,510. The third package of the ten-day Ganga Ramayan Yatra will start on June 14 and cover Kasi, Ayodhya, Naimisharanya, Prayagraj and Shringverpur.

The charge would start from Rs 16,200. Raja said that the packages are operated with exclusive IRCTC special trains with all-inclusive prices. The package includes train, bus, hotels, all meals (breakfast, lunch and dinner) and sightseeing with guide services and travel insurance. The interested tourists may contact the officials concerned on 9281495848 or 9281030714. The details could also be found on IRCTC website http://www.irctctourism.com.