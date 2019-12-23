IRCTC retiring rooms to go swanky at Tirupati

Tirupati: Pilgrims visiting the abode of Lord Venkateswara next time can have an experience of staying at luxurious railway retiring rooms at Tirupati station to enjoy star hotel like facilities at an affordable rate.

These modernised and upgraded rooms located on the first floor at the first platform besides Station Manager's office have already started attracting number of pilgrims having almost 100 percent occupancy.

Another attractive and visitors friendly feature is that one can take the rooms for the duration they need from the time of their checking through which they can save their purse as in the private hotels there are fixed checking and check out times.

The Indian Railway Catering and Tourism Corporation (IRCTC) has taken over these rooms from Indian Railways and given to a Pune based private operator for maintenance under build, operate, lease and transfer (BOLT).

Speaking to The Hans India the Area Manager of BV Ramesh Kumar has explained the features. He said that as per the programme and requirement of the visiting passengers retiring rooms can be taken for a minimum of three hours duration and to a maximum of 48 hours with 6, 8, 12, 24 and 36 hours slots in between.

The old retiring rooms have been totally renovated in two phases. The deluxe rooms are provided with 24 hour internet, water and power, AC, TV with cable connection, service boys, catering facilities and other facilities offered by any three star hotel along with refrigerator in each room etc.,

In the three dormitories, two are meant for gents and one for ladies. Each of them will have six beds with separate compartments. Female dormitory is having five compartments. These will have AC facility, common room for sitting and relaxing etc.

The Area Manager said that separate dormitory for ladies can be seen nowhere except in Tirupati. Further, in the second phase three Maharaja suits and six deluxe rooms have been readied which will be shortly opened for the public. All facilities are common in these two types of rooms. However, each Maharaja suit will have four beds which may be suitable when more family members are there.

Though facilities can be compared to three-star hotels, the tariff of IRCTC retiring rooms are pocket friendly. Ramesh Kumar said that Maharaja suit is available of Rs.700 for three hours to 3600 for 48 hours and varies for each time slot. Similarly, AC deluxe room fare ranges vary between Rs.400 to 3000 depending on the time slot.

He further made it clear that there was no manual booking for the retiring rooms and can be booked online only through IRCTC website. To book these rooms one should have confirmed reservation ticket to Tirupati as bookings are made through confirmed PNR number only. The pilgrims availing of the opportunity have also expressed their happiness over the facilities and said that it was affordable and convenient too.