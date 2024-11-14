Irregularites rampant at sand reaches in Srikakulam dist

Srikakulam : While the State government has announced free sand policy, people are still being deprived of the facility in the district.

People are complaining that activists of different political parties are occupying sand reaches in Nagavali and Vamsadhara rivers in Amadalavalasa, Narasannapeta, Pathapatnam, Srikakulam and Etcherla Assembly constituencies. Sources reveal that residents of several villages situated adjacent to these rivers are purchasing tractors and they occupied the reaches at their villages with the support of political leaders. They are also reportedly collecting amount from the other tractor and lorry owners. As a result, ‘free sand’ turned into ‘price sand’ or ‘costly sand.’ Sand is being excavated by earthmovers at all reaches and the same dumped at the nearest locations and later transported to Visakhapatnam.

Price per lorry of sand varies from Rs 50,000 to Rs 70,000 in Visakhapatnam city based on different locations in and around the city.

For local use, cost of single tractor sand is Rs 1,600 to Rs 2,000 based on the distance from the reach. As per the government’s policy, collection of money at the ramps is illegal and is an offence but officials concerned are yet to take stern measures to prevent the irregularities.

The sand tractors and lorries are creating nuisance on roads round-the-clock violating the set norms and the people are registering complaints with the officials.