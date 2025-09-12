Irrigation Minister praises CM’s water management strategy

Amaravati: Water Resources Minister Dr Nimmala Ramanaidu stated that Chief Minister Nara Chandrababu Naidu’s visionary approach to water security and management has yielded positive results. The Chief Minister’s goal, he said, is to prevent drought in the State by conserving every drop of water.

Speaking to reporters at the State secretariat on Thursday, Dr Ramanaidu announced that the CM had conducted a comprehensive review of various water projects and issued several directives.

He highlighted that compared to last year water levels in groundwater and major and medium reservoirs have increased. He noted that despite a 9 percent decrease in rainfall this year, the rise in water storage is a direct result of the Chief Minister’s effective water management and security strategy. According to the Minister, major and medium reservoirs are currently at 85.6 percent capacity, and groundwater levels have reached an average of 8.43 meters.

The Minister also mentioned that Chief Minister Naidu has allocated Rs 52 crore to replace the 33 gates of the Tungabhadra Dam and Rs 138 crore for new gates at Dowleswaram Barrage, with both projects to be completed before the next rainy season. Additionally, Rs 209 crore has been sanctioned for pending works at the Srisailam project, including grouting and spillway repairs.

He criticised the previous government for neglecting the Gorakallu Reservoir, which had become dangerous, and announced that the current government has allocated Rs 56 crore to complete repairs by the next season. Dr Ramanaidu also noted that work on the Handri Neeva project, which the previous government could not complete in five years, was finished in just one year, providing water to Kuppam. The Chief Minister has directed officials to supply water to 497 ponds through this project.

Furthermore, an action plan has been prepared to complete the Veligonda project by June 2026. The Chief Minister has also instructed officials to develop a comprehensive plan to repair approximately 38,457 minor irrigation tanks across the State.