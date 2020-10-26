Irrigation works need to be covered under MGNREGS: Speaker Tammineni Sitaram

Srikakulam: Various works under Irrigation Department need to be covered under the Mahatma Gandhi National Rural Employment Guarantee Scheme (MGNREGS), said State Assembly Speaker Tammineni Sitaram.

He attended a training programme of MGNREGS staff on Monday for preparation of works in coming year. At present MGNREGS works are confined mostly to housing and silt removing works, but there is a need to change its implementation pattern, the Speaker said.

Funding under the MGNREGS should be utilised for permanent facilities like formation of minor and sub-minor canals, drinking water schemes and supply of protected water to all houses in rural areas.

Minister for Animal Husbandry S Appala Raju said residents of rural areas possess awareness on required development works for their villages. Drainage system in several villages and mandal headquarters is not good and funds should be allotted under the MGNREGS to execute works, the Minister suggested.

District Collector J Nivas directed the MGNREGS staff to collect people's opinion over the required works in each village which will be useful to the entire village. On the occasion they released training manual for MGNREGS staff.