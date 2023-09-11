Is CID Jagan’s private army, asks Ramakrishna

Tirupati: The manner in which the CID police arrested former Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu who is under Z plus category drove everybody to doubt whether the State CID turned into Jagan’s Private Sainyam (army) (JPS), said CPI State secretary K Ramakrishna.

Speaking to the media here on Sunday, the CPI leader said the party State council meeting which was held here on Saturday expressed its concern over vindictive politics which reached its peak in the State and resolved to fight with renewed vigour against the despotic rule in the State and also the government that turned more and more anti-people.

Stating that the series of political arrests by the police in the composite Kurnool district was the result of the present autocratic rule, he said the same police saved Kadapa MP Avinash Reddy from being arrested by the CBI under the pretext of public disturbance and law and order problem and questioned the police whether their action with regard to Chandrababu Naidu was constitutional.

It is not proper for Jagan Mohan Reddy to misuse his authority to harass, threaten and blackmail those who oppose him or question him, be it political leaders, businessmen, industrialists or the media.

Accusing Jagan of conspiring ruthlessly to prevent Lokesh’s Padayatra, he said Jagan would not have been able to complete his Padayatra had the then government acted in such a savage manner and observed that people will surely teach him (Jagan) a lesson.

In this connection, he slammed the police for resorting to all tactics to stop JSP chief Pawan Kalyan who came to Vijayawada to express solidarity with Naidu.

The CPI he said will hold an all-party roundtable conference in Vijayawada on Monday to take stock of the fluid situation in the State in the aftermath of the TDP supremo’s arrest and to express support to Naidu.

The meeting will also discuss on launching a joint protest by all political, social, mass organisations and trade unions for a relentless fight against despotic rule and vendetta politics of the YSRCP government.

CPI district secretary P Murali, city secretary Viswantha, leaders Chinnam Penchalaiah, Rama Naidu, K Radhakrishna and others were present.