Is Punganur your domain, Naidu fumes at Peddireddi Ramachandra Reddy

Punganur (Annamayya district): TDP national president N Chandrababu Naidu said he would never forget the destruction resorted to by the YSRCP at Angalla and Punganur. “Minister Peddireddi Ramachandra Reddy and the police wing are solely responsible for the whole devastation caused here today,’’ he said here on Friday.

Maintaining that he came here as part of his ‘Yudha Bheri’ programme to visit the running of irrigation projects, Chandrababu Naidu asked whether Punganur is the domain of Ramachandra Reddy. “‘Should I not come here Peddireddi?,’’ the TDP supremo said.

Making it clear that if people start revolting the YSRCP leaders have to run away from here, the TDP chief said that leaders should live respectfully in a democracy. He told the people that the ongoing war is only to uphold the democratic values and that he will stand by them firmly at all times and the war should be continued.

Pointing out that the TDP candidates were not allowed to file their nominations in Punganur, he said that even in sarpanch, MPTC and ZPTC elections the ruling party leaders resorted to various kinds of irregularities.

Stating that the recent TDP meeting at Pulivendula was a resounding success, he said that he is now roaring at Punganur. ‘’Brothers, why not Punganur and why not 175?,” he said.

The former chief minister said he will take the responsibility of putting an end to this “dictatorship” and asked the people to move forward with confidence as the day is not too far for this government to come to an end. “Several activists of our party sustained injuries in the attack and let us take an oath to make them (YSRCP) sit at home permanently,’’ Naidu commented.

Asking the police to properly implement the law and order in the state and not to surrender to the ruling party, the TDP chief held the district SP squarely responsible for Friday’s incidents. “I will initiate proper action against this SP,”’ he said.

The TDP supremo personally met all those who sustained injuries and assured them that he will stand by them. Naidu directed the local TDP leaders to see to it that proper treatment is available to all of them.