Is TDP-JS drafting PK for poll victory?

Vijayawada: Has the TDP-Jana Sena combine come to the conclusion that BJP would maintain a neutral stand in the ensuing Assembly and Lok Sabha elections? If the fast paced developments are any indication, it appears that the TDP-JS wants to make some fast paced moves to consolidate the “favourable political” condition in the state so that they can come to power in 2024 elections. The sudden meeting of political strategist Prashant Kishor with TDP national president N Chandrababu Naidu at Tadepalli in Vijayawada on Saturday raised many an eyebrow. Prashant flew to Vijayawada from Hyderabad along with Nara Lokesh and national general secretary ofTDP and Shantanu Singh who is a director at Showtime Consulting that has been handling the TDP’s campaign so far and held consultation with TDP chief Naidu. Robin Sharma, who was a former director at I-PAC, and is now with Showtime was also present in the meeting. Robin is at present handling the social media campaign of TDP.

It is learnt that Prashant would play the role of coach or mentor in the ensuing political game in Andhra Pradesh. His team would help the TDP-JS mostly in every aspect of the campaign, particularly the social media campaign.

According to sources, PK would be guiding the Showtime consultation but will not be staying in Andhra Pradesh.

Prashant, who had a three-hour long meeting with Naidu, is said to have shared his survey reports with the TDP chief. Talking to the media after the meeting, he said, Naidu is a senior leader and so he met him. “I have met several politicians after starting the Jan Suraj Padayatra in Bihar. It doesn’t mean that I am returning to poll consultancy. It’s all rubbish,” he said.

It may be mentioned here that speculations were there that TDP was in consultation with PK and his team for some time. Sources say that he was reportedly persuaded by Trinamool Congress chief Mamata Banerjee to talk to Naidu sometime in June.

Meanwhile, the YSRCP leaders mocked TDP and Naidu saying that the party and leader had criticised Prashant Kishor because he does not have faith in Jana Sena. “TDP is a dead party and even PK cannot revive it. He can only do a postmortem of TDP. Nothing can stop the victory of Jagan,” Minister for Irrigation Ambati Rambabu remarked.

Interestingly, soon after the meeting of Prashant Kishor with Naidu, YSRCP circulated a social media post on X which said, “I-PAC has been working in collaboration with @YSRCParty since last year. Together, we’re dedicated to working tirelessly until @ysjagan secures a thumping victory again in 2024 and continues his unwavering efforts to better the lives of the people of Andhra Pradesh.”