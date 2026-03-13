ISA launches training for medical staff

Tenali: The Indian Stroke Association (ISA), in collaboration with the National Health Mission (NHM) and the Andhra Pradesh government, has launched a training programme for medical officers to strengthen stroke care in the state.

The pilot initiative began at Tenali in Guntur district on March 10, aiming to create a scalable national model for stroke management. Stroke, a major cause of death and disability, requires timely treatment within 4.5 hours using thrombolytic drugs such as Tenecteplase, which is provided free by the state government.

The programme focuses on early stroke identification, rapid patient transport, trained care teams, improved infrastructure, and public awareness to ensure effectivetreatment.