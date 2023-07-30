Live
- Gold and silver rate in Hyderabad today surges, check the rates on July 30, 2023
- ISRO launchs PSLV C56 rocket into space successfully
- Adhere to rules in preparation of voters’ lists: SEO to collectors
- Tirupati: Call to make OBC leaders national meet a grand success
- Classes for ECET qualified students to begin on Aug 1
- Four women dies after car falls into canal
- Chittoor tomato farmer mints `4 cr in 45 days
- Tirupati: 3 tiger cubs at SV Zoo named as Rudrama, Anantha & Harini
- Chandrababu Naidu betrayed Seema by totally ignoring irrigation projects: Bhumana Karunakar Reddy
- Prof Ganesan Kannabiran takes charge as NAAC Director
ISRO launchs PSLV C56 rocket into space successfully
Indian Space Research Organization, which successfully launched Chandrayaan-3 into orbit recently, has successfully accomplished PSLV C56 rocket into the space from the first launch pad at the Satish Dhawan Space Launch Center in Sriharikota, Andhra Pradesh.
The primary payload for this launch was the DS-SAR satellite, weighing 360 kg. Developed by the Singapore Defense Science and Technology Agency in partnership with ST Engineering, the DS-SAR satellite is equipped with advanced technology that enables day and night coverage in all weather conditions. It was launched into a near-equatorial orbit at an altitude of 535 km and an inclination of 5 degrees.
In addition to the DS-SAR satellite, ISRO also launched six other satellites during this mission. These include the Technology Demonstration Micro Satellite VELOX-AM, Experimental Satellite ARCADE, 3U Nanosatellite SCOOB-2, Advanced IoT Connectivity Nanosatellite NuLlon, Galassia-2, and ORB-12 Strider satellites.