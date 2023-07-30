ISRO launchs PSLV C56 rocket into space successfully

Indian Space Research Organization, which successfully launched Chandrayaan-3 into orbit recently, has successfully accomplished PSLV C56 rocket into the space from the first launch pad at the Satish Dhawan Space Launch Center in Sriharikota, Andhra Pradesh.

The primary payload for this launch was the DS-SAR satellite, weighing 360 kg. Developed by the Singapore Defense Science and Technology Agency in partnership with ST Engineering, the DS-SAR satellite is equipped with advanced technology that enables day and night coverage in all weather conditions. It was launched into a near-equatorial orbit at an altitude of 535 km and an inclination of 5 degrees.

In addition to the DS-SAR satellite, ISRO also launched six other satellites during this mission. These include the Technology Demonstration Micro Satellite VELOX-AM, Experimental Satellite ARCADE, 3U Nanosatellite SCOOB-2, Advanced IoT Connectivity Nanosatellite NuLlon, Galassia-2, and ORB-12 Strider satellites.