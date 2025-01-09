Isro readies for historic Space Docking Experiment

Tirupati : The Indian Space Research Organisation (Isro) is on the brink of achieving a landmark feat with its first-ever space docking experiment, scheduled for Thursday. This critical test, featuring the Space Docking Experiment (SpaDeX) satellites, represents a significant leap in India’s pursuit of advanced space technologies.

Originally slated for January 7, the docking procedure was delayed to accommodate additional ground simulations and validations after preliminary checks revealed a potential abort scenario. The operation is now set to commence at approximately 8 am in low Earth orbit and will be broadcast live on YouTube, offering viewers an opportunity to witness this pivotal moment in Indian space exploration.

The SpaDeX mission seeks to demonstrate autonomous rendezvous and docking capabilities, essential for future space missions involving crewed vehicles, orbital maintenance, refuelling and the assembly of space stations.

Two indigenously developed satellites, SDX01 (Chaser) and SDX02 (Target), are at the heart of the mission. These satellites were launched on December 30, 2024, aboard a PSLV rocket and will execute a highly coordinated docking sequence.

Each satellite weighs 220 kg and operates in a 470 km circular orbit with a 55° inclination. Following their launch, the satellites separated and established a distance of 10–20 km within 24 hours.

The Target satellite then adjusted its velocity to align with the Chaser for what is known as a ‘Far Rendezvous’. The Chaser gradually reduced the distance, manoeuvring closer until the spacecraft reached within three meters of each other, setting the stage for docking.

The mission relies heavily on indigenous technologies, including an advanced docking mechanism, rendezvous sensors, inter-satellite communication systems and autonomous docking strategies. Navigation is guided by GNSS-based Relative Orbit Determination and Propagation (RODP), with VHF/UHF transceivers enabling real-time data exchange.

The Chaser satellite is outfitted with cutting-edge navigation tools, including LIDAR-based sensors and on board thrusters for precision control. A monitoring camera will capture live footage of the docking process, providing an unprecedented look at this complex operation.

Automated docking is a cornerstone of modern space exploration, enabling spacecraft to connect without human intervention. This capability is crucial for missions involving space station assembly, orbital servicing, and deep-space exploration.

The successful execution of SpaDeX would underscore Isro’s readiness for such advanced missions, setting the stage for India’s ambitious plans in lunar exploration and interplanetary ventures.