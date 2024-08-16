ISRO Successfully Launches SSLV-D3 with EOS-08 Satellite

Sriharikota, Tirupati District – The Indian Space Research Organisation (ISRO) achieved a significant milestone with the successful launch of the SSLV-D3. The launch took place from the spaceport in Sriharikota and saw the 175 kg EOS-08 satellite successfully deployed into orbit.

The entire mission lasted for approximately 17 minutes, marking another step forward in India's space capabilities. The EOS-08 satellite is equipped with advanced technology designed to provide critical data for disaster management, environmental monitoring, and the assessment of natural disasters, including volcanic eruptions.

Developed at ISRO's UR Rao Satellite Centre, the satellite features sophisticated Electro-Optical Infrared (EoIR) payloads that are capable of capturing both mid-wave and long-wave infrared images. ISRO officials have stated that the data collected by EOS-08 will serve as a valuable resource for agencies involved in disaster response and management efforts.

This successful launch underscores ISRO's commitment to harnessing space technology for the greater good, paving the way for enhanced monitoring and management of natural crises.