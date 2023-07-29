ISRO team offer prayers at Tirumala ahead of PSLV C56 launch

Tirumala: AHEAD of the launching of the PSLV-C- 56 rocket, Indian Space Research Organisation (ISRO) director Dr Radha krishnan along with secretary P Yashodha and assistant director MK Guptha and others offered prayer to Lord Venkateswara in Tirumala on Saturday morning.

The Team visited the shrine during the break dharshan to perform special pujas seeking the divine blessing for the successful launch of PSLV C 56 Rocket which is scheduled on sunday at 6:30 am from Sriharikota launch pad. The PSLV 56 is the 56th mission of Indian space research organisation. Polar satellite launch vehicle (PSLV) and the 17th flight of the PSLV- CA variant, and will be get launched from Satish Dhawan Space center first launch pad (FLP).