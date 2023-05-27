ISRO to launch GSLV-F12 satellite from SHAR in Tirupati on Monday, countdown to start today

Live
Indian Space Research Organisation is preparing for the countdown to the launch of the Geo Synchronous Launch Satellite Vehicle (GSLV-F12) at 10.42 am on Monday from the second launch pad at Satish Dhawan Space Center (SHAR) in Tirupati at 7.12 am on Sunday. Countdown will be conducted at 27.30 hours before launch.
However, the countdown time and launch time will be officially announced after the MRR meeting and lab meeting on Saturday. A Mission Readiness Review (MRR) meeting was held at Brahmaprakash Hall in SHAR on Friday. After completing the final phase tests for all the stages of the rocket and conducting the MRR meeting, the Launch Authorization Board (LAB) handed over the launch work to them.
Another lab meeting was held under the chairmanship of Launch Authorization Board Armugam Rajarajan. Launch rehearsals were conducted for GSLV AP12 rocket. After a 26-hour countdown on Monday at 10.42 am, the GSLV rocket carrying the 2,232 kg NAVIK-01 satellite is ready to take off into space in the second launch pad at SHAR.