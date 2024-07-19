‘ISRO’s goal is to land on moon by 2040

Vijayawada: Distinguished scientist A Rajarajan and Director Satish Dhawan Space Centre, ISRO, Sriharikota has said that by 2040, the mission of ISRO will be to land on Moon. They will be gathering minerals from the Moon and Mars for testing.



They said ISRO has got many achievements to its credit and is marching ahead in innovations and space exploration activities.

They attended the international conference on computational intelligence for green and sustainable technologies (ICCIGST 2024) which began on Thursday at Siddhartha Academy of Higher Education University (SAHE University), formerly known as VR Siddhartha Engineering College, Vijayawada. The conference will conclude on Friday.

Rajarajan said in Sriharikota only one to two per cent area is used for space centre and the remaining is full of dense forest to achieve sustainability on earth. Both ecosystem and water needs to be taken care of.

Dr Ch Nageswararao, President, Siddhartha Academy of General & Technical Education, M Rajaiah, Convener, SAHE University, Dr AV Ratna Prasad, Vice-Chancellor, SAHE university and others were present.