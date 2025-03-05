Issue birth, death certificates on time, Collector tells officials

Nandyal: District Collector G Rajakumari has directed medical officers, municipal commissioners and panchayat officials to ensure that birth and death certificates are issued within the stipulated time without any delay.

On Tuesday, she held an inter-departmental committee meeting with the officials concerned in her chamber regarding the issuance of birth and death certificates.

Speaking on the occasion, Collector Rajakumari emphasised the need to prevent delays in the issuance of birth and death certificates and to ensure their timely distribution. She instructed officials to take special care in this regard. She directed that birth certificates should be issued within 21 days of birth at the hospital where the delivery took place, with medical officers ensuring timely certification. For deliveries in private hospitals, the relevant data must be uploaded promptly without any delay, she advised municipal commissioners. She also instructed the DPO to conduct a comprehensive survey with panchayat secretaries to update home deliveries and registrations in villages. The necessary forms should be handed over to the respective secretaries in village secretariats.

The Collector further directed that meetings should be held at the division and mandal levels to create complete awareness about birth and death registration and the issuance of certificates. She emphasised that records of births and deaths should be maintained in the relevant offices and also made available at secretariats.

To raise public awareness regarding the issuance of birth and death certificates, she instructed officials to install display boards at key junctions and major office locations. The meeting was attended by DMHO Dr Venkataramana, DCHS Jafarullah, Government General Hospital Superintendent Jilani, Municipal Commissioner Niranjan Reddy, DPO Jameeullah, statistical officer Sujatha and others.