‘Issue darshan tokens with patience, dedication’ says Sada Bhargavi

Tirupati: TTD JEO (Health and Education) Sada Bhargavi called upon the nodal officers and staff deputed for counters to issue Vaikuntha Dwara Darshan tokens to devotees with patience and dedication.

Addressing a briefing session held for 400 odd deputation employees at SVETA Bhavan in Tirupati on Thursday, she said the TTD has made elaborate arrangements to issue four lakh odd tokens to devotees coming from across the country for Vaikuntha Dwara Darshan from December 23 to January 1.

She asked everyone to completely dedicate themselves to the challenging task of issuing tokens in an incident-free manner.

The JEO also said food, water and other amenities of both the devotees as well the duty counter staff will be taken care by the respective nodal officers of each centre.

She said tokens will be issued to the devotees on verification of their individual Aadhaar cards in person in a sequential manner without choices of dates and time slots.

The queue line management will be manned by tahsildars and police drafted for the duties while the tokens will be issued at all counters continuously till they are exhausted.

Later, GM (IT) Sandeep explained to the deputation staff on the procedure of allocation of tokens through a power point presentation.

Nodal officers Bhaskar Reddy, Dr Harnath Reddy, Venkatramana, Govindarajan, Rajagopal, Anandaraju, Padmavati, Bharati and Ramaraju were also present.

Among other HoDs Subramanyam, Prasanthi and others were present.