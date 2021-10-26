Issues of Polavaram displaced will be addressed: Collector

Rajamahendravaram: The East Godavari district Collector on Monday held the Polavaram Level Monitoring Committee (PLMC) meeting to resolve the issues faced by the Polavaram-affected people in the Agency.

The Collector said that 53 villages in Devipatnam and Chinturu mandals are in the inundation list of the Polavaram Project. He said that there are issues related to 426 acres in Kondamodalu area and the same have been brought to the attention of the government.

It may be recalled that during the recent floods, the people of Konadamodalu in Devipatnam mandal didn't vacate their village. They erected tents on the hillock areas instead of shifting to R&R Colonies.

Hari Kiran assured that all who are 18-year-old and above will get the compensation and Rehabilitation & Resettlement package. He directed the officials to make a representation regarding the construction of Rama and Shiva and Vaishnava temples, churches in the colonies and send it to the government.

Speaking about the health condition of tribal women, instructed the officials to take steps for prevention of anaemia among pregnant women and lactating mothers in tribal areas in East Agency. Medical and other department officials should coordinate and cooperate for keeping those tribal women healthy.

In order to increase haemoglobin among them steps should be taken immediately. Deliveries in government hospitals in the tribal areas are going on well and the field staff should make the women widely aware so that they could take good quality nutritious food.