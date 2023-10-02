ISTC gets best women’s engg college award

Rajanagaram (East Godavari district): ISTS Women’s Engineering College, achieved prestigious recognition as the Best Women’s Engineering College in the State.

Telangana Governor and Lt Governor of Puducherry guest of honour Dr (Smt) Tamilisai Soundararajan presented the award ‘Best Women’s Engineering College of Andhra Pradesh’, given by Asia Today’s Pride of Nation Awards 2023 – Southern India, to ISTS Women’s Engineering College, Rajanagaram, on Saturday. The College chairman K Upender Reddy and and vice-chairman V Anusha received the award.

Dr (Smt) Tamilisai Soundararajan commended the college for its outstanding contributions to education and its commitment to fostering an environment that encourages women to excel in the field of engineering. She praised the institution for its role in shaping the future of women engineers in the State.

College chairman K Upender Reddy said that they actively engage in forging academic Memorandums of Understanding (MoUs) and industry-centric partnerships, providing comprehensive training opportunities for our students.

‘We are committed to women’s education and engineering excellence, 100% placements in top MNC’s and others,’ he added.