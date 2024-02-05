ISTS bags Asia Leaders Excellence Award-2024

Rajamahendravaram: The International School of Technology and Sciences (ISTS) for Women in Rajanagaram, East Godavari district bagged Asia Leaders Excellence Award 2024.

Asia Today presented this award to ISTS in recognition as the most trusted engineering college for women. The award was presented on January 31 at the Asia Business Conclave held at the Grand Copthorne Waterfront in Singapore. ISTS Chairman K Upender Reddy received this international award. Elated over getting the award, he said the recognition underscores ISTS’ commitment to providing exceptional education and fostering an environment of confidence and excellence for women pursuing engineering education.

He attributed the success to the dedication of ISTS staff. “We are committed to continuing our mission of empowering women in the field of engineering,” he added. He also pointed out that ISTS has received A+ grade recognition from the National Board of Accreditation (NBA) and the National Assessment and Accreditation Council (NAAC). These are proof of their commitment to maintaining high standards and quality assurance. Asia Today has announced awards for the best companies in various fields through the Asia Leaders Excellence Awards 2024.