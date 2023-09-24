IT employees dodge police some enter AP

The IT employees got divided into batches and left in a convoy of cars from Gachibowli, SR Nagar, LB Nagar, and other places in Hyderabad, and are heading towards Rajamahendravaram. They vow to meet Chandrababu's wife, Nara Bhuvaneswari and express solidarity.

Police stopped the cars at AP boder. IT employees protested and argued with police and asked if they require VISA to enter AP.

Meanwhille some went via khammam and entered AP. They said come what may they will go to Rajahmundry and meet Bhuvaneswari. Heavy police forces have been deployed outside the house where Bhuvaneswari and Brahmani are staying.

The police warned the IT employees that action will be taken against them as there was no permission for the rally.

The police blockade had led to heavy traffic jam on the Hyderabad Vijayawada highway.



