It is Jagan who split YSR family, asserts Sharmila

Rajamahendravaram: Andhra Pradesh Congress Committee (APCC) president Y S Sharmila said Chief Minister Y S Jagan Mohan Reddy is only to blame for the miserable condition the state is in now. She strongly condemned her brother Jagan Mohan Reddy’s comments that the Congress Party had divided the state and his family.

Addressing the party activists and leaders as part of districts’ tour in Kakinada on Thursday, she said, “Split in Y S Rajasekhara Reddy family is purely handiwork of Jagan Mohan Reddy. God, my mother and my whole family are witness to this. Eighteen MLAs resigned when YSRCP was in trouble. He deceived them after promising to make them ministers. I walked 3,200 km for months for the party. I conducted Odarpu yatra in Telangana. Walked for unity of Andhra Pradesh in the sun and rain leaving home and children. I campaigned for Jagan’s victory without looking out for self-interests whenever needed. Jagan Mohan Reddy has changed since the day he became CM. I don't mind if I am personally meted out injustice. Along with Jagan Mohan Reddy, all the members of that party have become slaves of BJP. The BJP is ruling the state despite not having a single MLA or MP. Why did you become a slave to that party even if that party did not do any good for the state?,” she said.

She said Jagan won in the 2019 elections with the her effective 'Bye Bye Babu’ campaign. She alleged that Jagan did not ask for special category status even for a single day in five years.

“Polavaram project is YSR's dream project. In 2004, within 6 months after becoming CM, YSR started the Polavaram project work, and canals were dug at a cost of Rs 4,500 crore. YSR worked towards stabilisation of 12 lakh acre old command area (ayacut) and the creation of 8 lakh acre new command area. But that project was neglected by the both TDP and YSRCP governments after YSR's death,” she said.

Sharmila said to Jagan Mohan Reddy will become heir of YSR only if his performance is seen in him (Jagan). She said agriculture has shrunk under Jagan's rule. None of the YSR’s schemes are being implemented. There is no notification while there are 30,000 teacher posts are vacant. She said YSR lived among people as a man of the masses and Jagan became a dictator and built big forts and barricades for him.

The PCC chief alleged that then YSR used to support loss-making companies on behalf of the government and today Jagan Mohan Reddy is selling government assets. Lamenting that her brother has tarnished the image of their father, she said that she had agreed to work with Congress only after realising the love of Sonia Gandhi and her family towards YSR. She clarified that she is ready to reverse the ‘behind-the-scene politics’ of the BJP in Andhra Pradesh. “I know that I will be targeted for this anti-BJP stance, but I am prepared for this for the sake of the people,” she declared.

Meanwhile, on the way to Eluru from Kakinada, Sharmila stopped at Rajamahendravaram and went to the residence of former MP Vundavalli Arun Kumar and held discussions with him for about half-an-hour. Party sources said that this meeting has no political significance.