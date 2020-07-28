It is not sin being infected with Coronavirus: CM YS Jagan Mohan Reddy

Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy said that every officer in the state from the lowest rank to the highest rank is working seriously in containing Coronavirus. He said the government had made no mistakes anywhere in the calculations and had not revealed any wrong data in concern with the cases. "We are the only state in the country to conduct more than 50,000 tests a day," he said. He said that we are doing more than 31 thousand tests for every million population. Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy has conducted review as part of Spandana program with the collectors through video conference on corona prevention measures and the situation in the districts.

He said that more than 6,000 cases have been registered in the state recently. He said that fearing that more cases we have not reduced the tests and the hide the reports. "90% of the tests are done in covid clusters and moving forward with the goal of providing medical care to those infected with Coronavirus," Jagan asserted. He said that out of one lakh positive cases registered in the state, half of them have been cured; in the absence of modern corporate hospitals like the larger states, the death rate has been capped at 1.06 per cent.

CM Jagan Mohan Reddy reiterated that there is a situation where you have to live with covid until the vaccine arrives and it is not sin to be affected with Coronavirus. He said that the CM of Madhya Pradesh also infected with Coronavirus and assured that no one should have any fears about the Coronaviris. Earlier, the CM discussed with the collectors on employment guarantee, kharif season and government measures. The CM reviewed the Nadu-Nedu work in the schools. Ministers Peddireddy, Kodali Nani, Suresh, CS and DGP participated in the meeting.