It is our responsibilty to protect ancient temples: Chinna Jeeyar

Nellore: Describing temples as symbols of ancient past glory, Sri Tridandi Ramanuja Chinna Jeeyar has called upon people to protect the inheritance as a responsibility.

He laid foundation stone for the reconstruction of Sri Rukmini Satyabhama Sametha Venugopala Swamy temple in Mulapet in the city Wednesday.

Speaking on the occasion, the Jeeyar noted that beautifying temples is not wrong, but the ancient historical prominence of the structures should not be affected in the name of reconstruction. Lauding Telugu people as intellectuals, he stated, their greatness can be witnessed in Telugu sculptures on temples in Srirangam and Madhurai of Tamil Nadu State.

Endowments Minister Anam Ramanarayana Reddy said the government has sanctioned Rs 17 crore for the reconstruction of temples in the State. Thanking Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu for appointing him as Endowments Minister, he assured that he will fulfil the responsibilities of 27,000 temples across the State.

The Minister said reconstruction of Antharayalam, Garbhalayam and Rajagopuram of Venugopala Swamy temple will be built with stones only to protect the ancient and past glory. The works would be completed within 18 months against the original schedule, he added.

Endowments department Principal Secretary Harijawahar Lal, district Collector Himanshu Shukla, temple Trust Board members and others were present.