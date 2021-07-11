IT Minister Mekapati Goutham Reddy inaugurates Rythu Bharosa Kendram, Secretariat buildings in Anuma Samudram Pet

Nellore: Minister for Industries and IT Mekapati Goutham Reddy formally inaugurated Rythu Bharosa Kendram and Grama Sachivalayam buildings at Anuma Samudram Pet on Saturday.

Later, Goutham Reddy elicited information from the officials and party local leaders on the implementation of development and welfare programmes during a review in Atmakur. He advised them to be on high alert on the impending Covid third wave looming large over the country.

The Minister told them to ensure vaccination for all those above 18 years old in the segment since it is the key to immunity against the infection.

Prompting that everyone lost either a friend or relative to the dreaded virus during the second wave,the Minister underlined the need to take precautions to avoid reoccurrence of such a situation in case of third wave starts.

Atmakur RDO A Chaitra Varshini, DWMA Project Director Tirupataiah and local leaders were present. Further, Women of AS Peta town received compliments from the Minister for Rangoli they put before the newly built village secretariat and Rythu Bharosa Kendram in the town.

Local women have used vegetables for the Rangoli's in connection with the opening ceremony of new buildings that enthralled all participants.