Live
- Falaq Naaz calls 'Bigg Boss OTT 2' an important platform
- Gautam Gulati, Prince Narula engage in bitter argument, Gautam walks out
- MTV Roadies': Vashu's re-entry grants whole Gautam Gang immunity
- MTV Roadies': Prince Gang member Prem smashes eggs on everyone's heads
- Implement the Court verdict immediately on a war footing: DK Aruna
- IIT Delhi's new exoskeleton device to help paralysed stroke patients
- Pa Pa Ya: Elevating Hyderabad’s dining with Modern Asian Magic
- ‘Ganesh Anthem’ from ‘Bhagavanth Kesari:’ A Massive Festival Treat
- Delhi University to declare spot admission results for 5,000 vacant seats
- Maruti Suzuki shares settle over 3 pc higher on record monthly sales in August
Just In
IT Minister reaches out to accident victims on time
IT Minister Gudivada Amarnath helped those who were seriously injured in a road accident and showcased humanity by getting them shifted to a hospital here on Friday by halting his convoy.
Visakhapatnam: IT Minister Gudivada Amarnath helped those who were seriously injured in a road accident and showcased humanity by getting them shifted to a hospital here on Friday by halting his convoy.
P. Nageswara Rao and his nephew Sanjay belonging to Rajam village of Butchayyapeta mandal of Anakapalli district were travelling towards Visakhapatnam on a two-wheeler.
The vehicle in which they were travelling lost control and hit the aluminum railing along the side of the road and fell down. Both of them were seriously injured in the incident.
Nageswara Rao and 10-year-old Sanjay were bleeding heavily. Meanwhile, Amarnath was returning to Visakhapatnam after completing a couple of programmes held in Anakapalli constituency. The minister saw the two accident victims bleeding on the road and got out of his vehicle. He approached the injured and shifted them to Lankelapalem CHC with the help of the police in one of his convoy vehicles.
The IT Minister instructed the medical officials to shift the injured to Visakhapatnam for better treatment after providing them first aid.
The injured are currently undergoing treatment at a private hospital in Visakhapatnam.