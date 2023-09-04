IT Minister underlines exposure of Naidu's financial crimes

Visakhapatnam: Industries Minister Gudivada Amarnath alleged that TDP chief N Chandrababu Naidu has more corruption charges and scandals against him than any other political leader in the country.



Speaking at a press conference held at the circuit house on Monday, he said Naidu's financial crimes have been proved by the Income Tax department officials with statistics.

Amarnath questioned why Chandrababu Naidu, who claims to be honest, is not talking about corruption of Rs.118 crore exposed by the IT department.

He mentioned that the IT department clearly explained in 46-page show cause notice how Naidu collected the money.

Moreover, Naidu's PA Srinivas has exposed the financial crimes of the former CM to the IT officials.

Further, Amarnath alleged that Naidu received up to Rs.15 crore in Dirhams from Dubai as a bribe.

Amarnath said Chandrababu Naidu's history of corruption will be brought to the notice of the people and that he should answer in public court and be punished.