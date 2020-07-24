IT policy to encourage investments: Mekapati Goutham Reddy

Amaravati: The Minister for Industries Mekapati Goutham Reddy directed the officials to be prepared to release the Information Technology Policy along with the New Industrial Policy, during a review meeting on IT Sector in the State on Friday, through video conference.

He observed that the IT will play a crucial role during the COVID-19 pandemic and taking it as an advantage, the officials must bring an innovative and vibrant IT Policy for the State.

He suggested the officials bring the policy in such a way that it must attract investments into the sector within a short span of time, after rolling out the policy.

Meanwhile, reacting to the work from home in the wake of the rampant spread of COVID19 in the State, he directed the officials to ensure a proper infrastructure for that. He asked officials to monitor the issues related to uninterrupted power and internet supply across the State, which would help the employees in timely delivering the IT services, who have been working from home.

He also suggested the department to utilize the IT services so as to avoid the spread of coronavirus in the government sector.

Discussing on creating a digital platform which would provide employment opportunities to the unemployed youth in the State, Goutham Reddy directed that the proposed Digital Employment Exchange must facilitate access for both employees and employers. He asked officials to speed up the projects including High-End Skill University and International Institute of Digital Technologies (IIDT).