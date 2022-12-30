ITF World Masters tourney from tomorrow

Vijayawada (NTR District): Andhra Pradesh Lawn Tennis Association (APLTA) vice-president Dr K Pattabhi Ramaiah said that the International Tennis Federation World Masters Tournament for Men and Women will be held at IGMC Stadium here from January 1.

He said that with the support of APLTA, International Master Tennis Player Dr Sudhagani Ramakrishna will organise the tourney in memory of his father SV Ramaiah and added that as many as 100 Master Tennis players were likely to participate in this tournament.

As part of the ITF MT tournament, Dr Pattabhi Ramaiah unveiled trophies and T-shirts at the Sports Authority of Andhra Pradesh (SAAP) Tennis Complex on the premises of IGMC Stadium on Friday.

Speaking on the occasion, Pattabhi Ramaiah said that Dr Sudhagani Ramakrishna is sponsoring Rs 2 lakh prize money. NTR district Police Commissioner Kanti Rana Tata will inaugurate the tournament.

He further said that International Master Tennis players like M Suresh, D Rama Rao, CR Gangadhar, Dr Ramakrishna, and CBS Vara Prasad are likely to participate in this tournament.

All India Tennis Association qualified umpire Praveen Kumar Naik would act as Chief Referee and Kolkata's Sports Kedia Barun Lala will be tournament director and assisted by Ashish Sen, he added.

Krishna District Lawn Tennis Association president PV Ram Kumar and executive member Mallikarjun Rao were present on the occasion.