It's a conspiracy, not accident, Raghurama Krishnam Raju on Antarvedi incident

Lakshmi Narasimha Swamy temple chariot burning incident in Antarvedi is causing a stir in Andhra Pradesh. There are allegations of conspiracy behind this. Narsapuram MP Raghurama Krishnam Raju recently responded to the incident. He aid that it was unfortunate that their chariot was on fire. He said that the Antarvedi chariot festival was very important and burning of the chariot was suspected to be a conspiracy. He demanded that Chief Minister to give a statement be made on this and that the accused be severely punished.

A fire broke out at the Lakshmi Narasimha Swamy Temple in Antarvedi in East Godavari district on Saturday night. Swami's chariot was burnt in this incident. However, there are many doubts as to how the fire started and criticisms are heard that it was not an accident and something fishy. The AP government has also become serious over the Antarvedi incident in this context. Minister Vellampalli Srinivas said strict action would be taken against those responsible for the incident. The Minister directed the Revenue Commissioner to take steps for the reconstruction of Antarvedi Lakshmi Narasimha Swamy Ratham.

The 62 years old sacred chariot with a height of 40 feet, had a sacred history and it is used for taking procession of Gods and Goddess of the temple. The devotees expressed concern over the fire mishap and demanded for a full-fledged enquiry. The temple authorities organize Rathotsavam during the Rathotsavam. Devotees were shocked to see the ancient chariot getting burnt at the big festivals before.