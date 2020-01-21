"It's a revolutionary reform, not welfare scheme," Vallabhaneni Vamsi on Amma Vodi scheme

Gannavaram MLA Vallabhaneni Vamsi said that Amma Vodi program is not a welfare scheme but a great reform in the history of the state. Speaking at the assembly on Tuesday, he said, "Amma Vodi scheme is going to change the future of the poor as the poor and farmers children study in the govt-run schools." He said that the scheme would reduce the dropouts.

He thanked CM Jagan for bringing about a revolutionary scheme Amma Vodi. "It is unfortunate that TDP chief Chandrababu Naidu has not participated in the ongoing debate on such a good scheme. He found fault with TDP MLAs for not expressing the support for the scheme that change the future of poor children.

"As an educated person in a public school, I fully support the Amma Vodi scheme and congratulates CM Jagan for bringing such a grand scheme," Vamsi opined. He advised Jagan to bring more such schemes in future to help the poor.