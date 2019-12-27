It's CM Jagan Reddy's conspiracy to sell the capital: Kanna Lakshmi Narayana

BJP state president Kanna Lakshmi Narayana alleged the Chief minister Jagan Mohan Reddy has conspired to sell the capital, He took a silent protest at the premises of the place where Prime Minister Modi laid the foundation at Uddandarayupalem in support of farmers' concerns in the capital. Speaking after the withdrawal of the protest, he took a dig at state government and the chief minister's attitude. The YSRCP leaders have alleged that the capital lands will be sold to those near and dear of CM.

"The Chief Minister considers the state as his own and is, therefore, trying to sell the capital in a haphazard manner, " Kanna asserted.

Recognizing the sacrifices made by farmers for the capital, he said the Center has been exempted from tax payments. He recalled the setting up of central institutions in all areas for the development of the state by Modi. He said that the Center has made efforts to create infrastructure. "People are worried that they are wrong decisions on capital while BJP fighting hard against the attitude of the state government, " he said.